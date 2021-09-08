Polo Ravales, fiancée welcome baby Yatrick Paul

Photos from Polo Ravales' Instagram account

Polo Ravales is a proud father as he took to social media to announce the birth of his son with fiancée Paulyn Quiza.

On Instagram, the actor shared that Quiza gave birth to baby Yatrick Paul on September 5 through normal delivery.

"Yatrick Paul Quiza Gruenberg. Born on September 5, 2021 at 8:58 a.m. Thank you, God, for a normal delivery and a very healthy Baby P," he said in the caption.

Last April, the actor revealed that he is expecting a child with Quiza, who is his personal online trainer.

Posting a sonogram of their baby, Ravales said: "Thank you, Lord, for this miracle and blessing."

"We are excited to meet you, Baby P," he added.

Ravales and Quiza got engaged in December 2018.

