Kim Chiu, Bela Padilla approve of Angelica Panganiban's new boyfriend

MANILA -- Kim Chiu and Bela Padilla publicly expressed their support for the newfound romance of their close friend, Angelica Panganiban.

On social media, Chiu and Padilla said they approve of Panganiban's non-showbiz boyfriend, Gregg Homan, as they greeted him on his birthday.

"Happy birthday sa nagpatibok ng puso ng aming momsie nang todo-todo! Miss na namin ang luto mo and Englishan natin, Greg!" Chiu said in an Instagram Stories post.

"Thanks for making our momsie happy! And of course for being so mega nice!" she added.

For he part, Padilla reposted Chiu's greeting, adding the text: "This man is #AngBeKi approved!"

In her birthday greeting, Panganiban referred to Homan as the answer to all her questions in the past.

"Sa hindi inaakalang pagkakataon, ngunit tinakda ng panahon, nakilala ko ang isang tao na nagbigay kasagutan sa lahat ng bakit ko noon," she wrote.

The actress also vowed to take good care of her boyfriend.

“Maligayang bati sa 'yong, kaarawan, mahal ko. Araw-araw kitang aalagaan, patatawanin, bubusugin, at mamahalin," she added.

Panganiban was rumored to be in a relationship since November 2020. On New Year's Day, she confirmed that speculation by posting a snap of her sharing a kiss with a man, with fireworks in the background.

At the time, Panganiban has not yet identified him to be Homan. She publicly introduced him, with a selfie, a month later.

Homan's Instagram profile indicates he is involved in Bay Marine Subic, which designs and leases aluminum boats and landing crafts, as well as Mangrove Resort Hotel, a boutique hotel located in Olongapo, Zambales.

Homan is notably Panganiban’s first known non-showbiz boyfriend, after her relationships with fellow actors Derek Ramsay, John Lloyd Cruz, and Carlo Aquino.

