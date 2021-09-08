Jerome (John Prats, middle) is comforted by Cardo (Coco Martin) and Victor (Raymart Santiago) after waking up from his nightmare, in the Wednesday episode of ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — John Prats will stay on in “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” with the revelation that his character’s death was just a dream, in the primetime series’ episode on Wednesday.

In the episode titled “Katapatan,” Jerome (Prats) was woken up by Cardo (Coco Martin), after the latter noticed his best friend was having a nightmare.

As depicted in the previous episode, Jerome saw himself being ambushed and shot dead by a group of men, just outside Task Force Agila’s hideout.

While relieved, Jerome couldn’t help but worry that his dream was an omen of things to come, telling Cardo that he is growing more anxious of their mission ahead.

Prats’ onscreen death surprised loyal viewers of “Ang Probinsyano” on Tuesday, with many saying it was too sudden for a character that’s been part of the show for five years.

Others speculated, however, that Prats may indeed be nearing his departure from the series, as he is also the recently appointed main director of “It’s Showtime,” the noontime program that airs daily.

Prats previously said that he leaves it up to ABS-CBN management to decide on his assignment, admitting that juggling two shows, on top of his responsibilities as a family man, may prove challenging.

