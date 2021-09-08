"Gameboys" stars Kokoy de Santos and Elijah Canlas. Handout

MANILA -- The hit Filipino boys' love (BL) series "Gameboys" starring Kokoy de Santos and Elijah Canlas has been nominated in the 2021 International Emmy Kids Awards.

Produced by The IdeaFirst Company, the story of two teenage boys who meet and fall in love online is nominated in the Kids: Live-Action category.

It joins other entries from Australia, Netherlands, and Argentina.

Other categories include Kids: Animation and Kids: Factual and Entertainment. Winners will be announced on October 12 on the International Academy's website.

Below is the full list of nominees for the 2021 International Emmy Kids Awards:

KIDS: ANIMATION

Mush-Mush and The Mushables (La Cabane Productions, Thuristar and Cake Entertainment / France)



Petit (Pájaro, NonStop, Pakapaka, Señal Colombia / Chile)



Shaun The Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom (Aardman / United Kingdom)



Tish Tash (Studio Gale, Big Crunch Entertainment, Korea Educational Broadcasting System / South Korea)

KIDS: FACTUAL AND ENTERTAINMENT



Ahlan Simsim (Sesame Workshop, Jordan Pioneers / Jordan)

My Life: Picture Perfect (Big Deal Films / United Kingdom)

Scars of Life (De Mensen / Belgium)



The Voice Kids (Globo, ITV Studios, John de Mol / Brazil)



KIDS: LIVE ACTION

First Day (Epic Films, Australian Children's Television Foundation / Australia)



Gameboys (The IdeaFirst Company / Philippines)



Heirs Of The Night (Lemming Film, Hamster Film, Maze Pictures, Maipo Film, NDR, NRK, AVROTROS, Scope Pictures, ZDF Enterprises / Netherlands)

Nivis Amigos de otro mundo (Buena Vista International, Metrovision, Non Stop Digital / Argentina)

Executive producer Jun Robles Lana earlier said "Gameboys" is "ultimately about love overcoming all boundaries, even physical ones set by our new reality."

"It is about two people who find each other at a time when they can only connect with one another virtually. I think that is what makes it so resonant with audiences around the world. We want to believe that you can still find love and companionship even in the middle of a pandemic," he added.

Just last week, the trailer for the second season of "Gameboys" was released.

Related video: