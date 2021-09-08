MANILA - The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) will launch a research project mapping and assessing the Philippines' music industry bid to support its growth.

In a statement, the science department said the study aims to get a comprehensive picture of the said performing arts, as well as its "creative and production dynamics."

The 3-year study will be titled "Musika Pilipinas: Research and Mapping Towards Understanding, Scoping, and Defining the Philippine Music Industry" and will be led by National Research Council of the Philippines' Dr. Ma. Alexandra Chua.

"It intends to identify prospects and challenges for an effective reference on cultural policy to be utilized in the process of building a more vibrant and dynamic Philippine music industry," the statement read.

DOST said Filipinos cab help the economy by subscribing to local music and artists.

"Take that from Korean craze, the Hallyu wave, which is massively contributing to their economy," the agency said.

A government study showed last year that K-pop sensation BTS's US-chart-topping single "Dynamite" could generate more than $1.4 billion for the South Korean economy and thousands of new jobs in the country.

K-pop and K-drama soap operas have been among South Korea's most successful cultural exports. K-pop is a key component of the "Korean Wave" that has swept Asia and beyond over the last two decades.

This was why DOST said a "comprehensive baseline" of the music industry's structure and performance in the Philippines is needed to also gather its socio-cultural and economic data that could be used to "reveal opportunities and vulnerabilities."

Aside from these, DOST outlined the project's goals, which would benefit artists, music producers, music agents, promoters, and managers:

map out the music ecosystem and identify key players, actors, institutions for each of the sectors involved in the music industry and make a preliminary database of key actors in the Philippine music industry

determine the components of the value chain of the Philippine music industry, identifying strengths and challenges in each part of the value chain in order to determine the areas that would benefit government support and private sector collaborations

identify and assess market capital of music goods particularly in the pivotal transformation to digital platforms/technologies related to its production, distribution, and consumption

The study can "cultivate pride" for Filipino-made music, generate jobs for musicians and music managers, support local artists, and contribute economically for the country, the agency said.

DOST's research program followed Pangasinan 4th District Rep. Christopher “Toff” de Venecia's Philippine Creative Industries Development bill, which aims to recognize the creative economy as a legitimate sector.

“It is high time for us to finally give the music industry, among many other sectors of our creative economy, the support and attention it deserves,” the lawmaker had said in one of his privilege speeches.

House lawmakers from the Arts and Culture and Creative Industries Bloc (ACCIB) have underscored the role of the arts as a source of heritage, comfort, and hope amid the pandemic.

