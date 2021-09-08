Watch more on iWantTFC

South Korean act BTS snagged another first for the entire K-pop industry after their 2018 track "Fake Love" hit 1 billion views on YouTube.

The grunge piece is the group's fifth music video to attain the milestone following “DNA,” “Boy With Luv,” “Dynamite,” and “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)," the most for any group or Asian act.

“Fake Love,” which was uploaded on May 18, 2018, achieved the feat in three years and three months. As of writing, the music video has tallied at least 1,000,295,726 views.

BTS previously tied with iconic rock band Coldplay and South Korean girl group BLACKPINK, who both have 4 releases reach the impressive mark.

The seven-member band is expected to add another piece to their record-breaking roster in the next few weeks as the music video of their 2018 samul nori (traditional Korean percussion instruments) led trap song "IDOL" is less than 4 million plays away from 1 billion.

