MANILA — Celebrity couple Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia shared on Tuesday new family photos, ahead of the first birthday of their son, Amari.

On Instagram, the two shared photos of them teaching Amari how to walk.

“This is how we run away from bad vibes,” Garcia wrote, crediting My Metro Photo for capturing “many milestones and beautiful memories” of her family.

Sharing similar snaps of him and Garcia playing with Amari, Crawford said, “You have no idea the joy you bring to our family, baby boy.”

“I thank God every single day for my beautiful wife and for this little angel. Remember little man, Mommy and Daddy are always right here no matter what! We love you so, so much,” he wrote.

Other photos they posted show the family in a cowboy-themed shoot, and getting cozy with their pet dog on a couch.

The American frontier motif, Crawford said, is an ode to his parents, who are based in Texas, United States and have yet to meet Amari personally.

“Since my mom and dad can’t make it to Amari’s birthday, had to shoot a cowboy-themed outfit. Praying that one day my dad will be able to meet his grandson,” he said.

Amari will turn one on September 10, Friday.