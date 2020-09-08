WATCH: This question from Toni made Alex instantly cry

Alex Gonzaga turns emotional as she is interviewed by her sister Toni Gonzaga. YouTube: Celestine Gonzaga-Soriano

MANILA — Alex Gonzaga couldn’t help but shed tears when sister Toni Gonzaga brought up the recent milestone of her popular vlog, which the younger actress credits as a breakthrough in her personal and professional life.

Alex was Toni’s guest in her own vlog entry released over the weekend. A comedian, Alex is known for her energetic and fun-loving image but, as Toni’s vlog set out to share, she has her serious side and is filled with wisdom.

Interviewing Alex on a range of topics, Toni at one point asked Alex: “Ano ‘yung gusto mo malaman ng 8 million subscribers mo about you?”

“You are an answered prayer kay Lord, kasi iyon ‘yung—” Alex answered, pausing to contain her emotions. “Hindi niyo alam ‘yung pinagdaanan ko before that.”

Alex recalled turning to the Bible during a time when she questioned her ability to thrive in her career without depending on Toni, who had an earlier start in showbiz and whose success has earned her the title, “Ultimate Multimedia Star.”

“Lord, paano ‘pag nawala na ang Ate ko, hindi na ako mabe-bless nang tulad sa kaniya? Kasi feeling ko nga, I’m just an extension of her blessing,” she said, crying.

A passage from the Bible which has since stuck with Alex, she said, is God’s words for reassurance: “As I was with Moses, I will be with you, I will never leave you nor forsake you.”

“Naiyak ako,” she said, “Kasi feeling ko He will take care of me and He has plans for me.”

One of those plans, Alex has realized, is her success as a YouTube vlogger who is credited with helping popularize the format among her fellow TV celebrities.

“Sobrang sarap ng pakiramdam ko, kasi iyon ‘yung sagot ni Lord sa akin na, ‘I told you, I have plans for you. I did not leave you.’”

Watch the full interview below: