WATCH: KC Concepcion completely removes makeup in ‘Unready’ vlog

MANILA — In her YouTube channel aptly dubbed “The KC Diaries,” KC Concepcion on Sunday shared a video of her completely removing her makeup, or, in her words, “getting unready.”

In the minute-and-a-half long video, Concepcion simply looks directly into the camera while taking off her makeup step-by-step, from her false eyelashes to her lipstick.

“Sundays are for self-care. It’s almost equivalent to treating ourselves to our heart’s content once every week,” she wrote in its description.

Concepcion, 35, has lately been sharing with her social media followers messages about body positivity and self-esteem.

In August, she spoke of embracing her curves and “ultra feminine shape,” after admittedly once getting affected “mentally, emotionally, and physically” by body-shaming comments.

“Going through a pandemic and realizing the big picture issues of the world, I realized life is to be celebrated, and enjoyed... Tomorrow is not promised,” she said at the time.