Richard Gomez shares birthday message for daughter Juliana

MANILA -- Juliana Gomez, the daughter of celebrity couple Lucy Torres and Richard Gomez, turned 20 on Tuesday, September 8.

In an Instagram post, Gomez, the incumbent mayor of Ormoc City shared his message for his daughter's birthday.



"You truly are a bearer of joy and happiness. You are the best thing that ever happened to me and mom," Gomez wrote in the caption. "Now that you are 20 you now have bigger responsibilities to handle. Make decisions that will make your heart happy. I love you!"

In his post, Gomez also shared the link of his newest vlog which features their family's favorite bonding activities.




