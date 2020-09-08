‘Arat na!’ YouTuber Zeinab Harake takes on ‘Mas Testing’ challenge

Among Zeinab Harake’s ‘funishments’ on Tuesday was to eat cooked silkworm. Zeinab, known for her signature expression ‘Arat na,’ is the latest social media personality to guest on ‘It’s Showtime.’ Kapamilya Online Live

MANILA — YouTube star Zeinab Harake was the latest social media personality to join “Mas Testing,” the new hit segment of “It’s Showtime,” on Tuesday.

Zeinab was the latest “Tumpak Tracer” in the guessing game, where that role is tasked with choosing between two “Persons Under Testing,” given a vague description.

If the pick matches the result of the testing, the “Tumpak Tracer” gets to award P3,000 to a lucky viewer drawn through social media. Otherwise, the tracer will face a “Funishment.”

In Zeinab’s case, the “Persons Under Testing” were actor Donny Pangilinan and host Robi Domingo.

With three wrong answers out of five rounds, Zeinab performed three challenges, including eating cooked silkworm, and feeding herself a piece of bread with a contraption tied to her foot.

