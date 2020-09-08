Aiko Melendez throws simple celebration for son Andrei's 22nd birthday

MANILA -- Actress Aiko Melendez took to Instagram to share her birthday message for her eldest son, Andrei, who turned 22.

"Hopefully this time you’d be able to achieve all your dreams and your hearts desire! You know we just want the best for you," she wrote as the caption to her throwback photo with Andrei.

"Keep on believing on yourself. Never allow anyone to see you less of who you are. And never allow your past to define you!" Melendez added.

In her recent posts, Melendez shared clip and photos from their simple celebration for her son's birthday.

Andre is Melendez's son with former husband, actor Jomari Yllana.

She also has a daughter, Marthena, from her marriage to model Martin Jickain.