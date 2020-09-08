ABS-CBN's Star Hunt launches newest virtual talent competition 'Bida Star'

MANILA – ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt launched on Tuesday “Bida Star,” its newest virtual talent competition.

According to ABS-CBN Entertainment, 50 people who had auditioned were selected to be part of the competition for a chance to work with Kapamilya stars and win P25,000 cash prize.

All the contestants’ acting chops will be put to test as they go through a KUMU acting challenge and a mentor’s challenge every week.

To better prepare them for the challenges, they will have acting workshops under the helm of their mentors.

Like other competitions, fans will also have a say on the fate of their favorite contestants by voting for them through KUMU or by logging in to ktx.abs-cbn.com.

Each week, the contestant with the lowest number of KUMU virtual gifts and the lowest score from the mentors will have to leave the competition.