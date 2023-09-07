Ez Mil gives shout-out to Jaclyn Jose, Coco Martin

Filipino-American rapper Ez Mil expressed his support for screen veteran Jaclyn Jose, Coco Martin and ABS-CBN's action drama series "FPJ's Batang Quiapo."

On Instagram, Jose uploaded a video of Ez Mil thanking her for her support.

"I just want to give a special shout-out to Tita Jaclyn Jose. Yes. Tita Jaclyn, maraming salamat po sa patuloy niyong pagsuporta sa akin and for being an Ez Royal. She's actually an Ez Royal," Ez Mil said.

The "Panalo" hitmaker also invited his kababayans to watch ABS-CBN primetime series "Batang Quiapo."

"I also wanted to say sa lahat ng mga kababayan natin ngayon na nanonood nito, I am inviting you guys manood kayo ng 'Batang Quiapo.' Yes, from Batang Gapo, manood kayo ng 'Batang Quiapo.' Shout-out kay Kuya Coco Martin. Peace," added Ez Mil, who was born in Olongapo and now resides in Las Vegas, Nevada with his family.

Ez Mil had just released his album "DU4LI7Y: REDUX," whose lead single "Realist," his collaboration with rap superstar Eminem, made his debut on the Billboard chart.



It was late July when Ez Mil announced that he has inked a record deal with Eminem's Shady Records, Dr. Dre's Aftermath Entertainment, and Interscope Records.

With this partnership, the Filipino rap sensation joins an exclusive group of artists, including 50 Cent, who have been signed directly to all three renowned labels.

