'Elemental' to stream on Disney+ starting Sept. 13

"Elemental,” the Disney and Pixar animated wonder that earned nearly $480 million in global box office, is now coming to Disney+ next week.

The original feature film begins streaming on Disney+ on Sept. 13.

Also debuting that day is the making-of documentary “Good Chemistry: The Story of Elemental,” and Pixar Animation Studios’ short “Carl’s Date,” featuring the fan-favorite talking dog Dug.

Set in Element City, where Fire, Water, Earth and Air residents live together, the original feature film introduces Ember (voice of Leah Lewis), whose friendship with a fun and sappy guy named Wade (voice of Mamoudou Athie) challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.

Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, p.g.a., and executive produced by Pete Docter, “Elemental” features a screenplay by John Hoberg and Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hoberg and Likkel and Hsueh.