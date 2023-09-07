MANILA -- Kapamilya fans in Cebu are in for a treat as Star Magic talents will hold a basketball exhibition game next month.

"Star Magic Shooting Stars" will take place at 6 p.m. on October 7 at the Toledo City Megadome in Cebu.

Daniel Padilla will lead Team Red, which also includes Zanjoe Marudo, Seth Fedelin, Kyle Echarri, Paolo Gumabao, Argel Saycon, Gerry Acao, Ashton Salvador, and Neil Coleta.

They will be up against Donny Pangilinan and the rest of Team Blue, which is composed of Jeremiah Lisbo, Jimboy Martin, Miko Raval, Kobie Brown, Elyson De Dios, Young JV Kapunan, and Dustine Mayores.

Check out the poster for the event, as shared by Star Magic on Thursday, below:

The event will also feature Chie Filomeno as a guest performer and Shoti as front act.

Filomeno joined her fellow talents in promoting the event after signing the contract for "Star Magic Shooting Stars" at the ABS-CBN headquarters on Wednesday.

Watch their video below:

Video by ABS-CBN News