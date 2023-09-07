Andre Yllana, now 25, plans to enter politics

Andre Yllana

MANILA -- Andre Yllana, the only child of former couple Jomari Yllana and Aiko Melendez, may have turned 25 on Thursday, but he has no major plans yet in his bachelor’s life.

“I don’t want to grow old yet,” Yllana told ABS-CBN News. “Alam ko papasok na ang mga bills. Quarter-life crisis na ‘to.”

Now also loveless at the moment, he called it quits with his non-showbiz girlfriend of only four months.

“Ang hirap to have a girlfriend who doesn’t understand your craft,” disclosed Yllana, who had three non-showbiz girlfriends, so far.

However, the young actor is content in not getting into a serious relationship at the moment.

“Nililigawan ko ang trabaho ko,” he admitted. “Wala talaga. Hindi ako naghahanap, sa totoo lang. If she comes, she comes.”

“Okay lang ako talaga,” Yllana added. “We arrived at a mutual decision, although I was the first one who suggested that we called it quits. She couldn’t understand my work.”

Yllana is focused on his showbiz career lately, with a number of projects to keep him busy. After the 12-episode “The Rain in España” concluded, Yllana is set to shoot the sequel, “Safe Skies Archer,” with director Gino Santos at the helm.

Both books are written by Gwy Saludes. The original cast will return – Frost Sandoval, Nicole Omillo, Aubrey Caraan, Bea Binene, Gab Lagman, Marco Gallo, Heaven Peralejo and Krissha Viaje.

The new cast members are Hyacinth Callado, who is making her acting debut to be paired with young actor on the rise, Jairus Aquino. Completing the new cast is Jerome Ponce as Hiro to be paired with Viaje.

Ever since he started accepting film and TV projects, Yllana stopped asking money from his parents, especially his mom.

“Si mommy kasi she always gives,” Ylanna said. “Nahihiya na ako. Gusto ko na sanang mgkaroon ng sariling bahay at sariling kotse.

“Binigyan ako ni daddy ng car, pero for racing. Then ang ginagamit kong car when I go out, kay mommy. Pinapahiram sa akin ‘yung car niya.”

He plans to return to school and take up his master’s in Public Administration. “Doon na rin papunta ang landas ko, so I might as well return to school to study formally,” he said.

Yllana does not deny that he will eventually enter politics, too. “I went with mommy in her campaign, ang sarap ng feeling na nakakatulong ka sa mga tao.

“Ang laki kasi ng District 5 sa Quezon City. So kapag may hindi mapuntahan si mommy, tinutulungan ko na siya. Naghahati na kami.”

As for his dad, who recently announced his engagement to Abby Viduya, Yllana cannot be any happier.

“He asked me kung okay lang ba sa akin, I told him, Dad, kung saan ka sasaya, doon ako,” Yllana said.