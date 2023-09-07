MANILA – Alden Richards and Julia Montes were pleasantly surprised by the deep friendship that blossomed between them following their collaboration on their debut project, the upcoming film "Five Break-Ups and a Romance."

In an Instagram Live broadcast over the weekend, they expressed their admiration for one another and emphasized how fortunate they feel to have had the opportunity to forge a deeper personal connection.

“Sa dami ko pong nakatrabaho and sa dami ko na pong naging projects, itong si Julia Montes ay talaga namang remarkable dahil hindi lang siya napakahusay na aktres. Mas lamang sa akin 'yung pagkatao niya. Kaya 'yung opportunity na makilala – not even nga makatrabaho, kasi 'yung trabaho, bonus na sa akin – 'yung mga sikreto naming dalawa at 'yung mga napag-usapan namin sa journey na ito, sobrang fulfilling siya in all aspects sa trabaho at sa buhay,” Richards said.

Concurring with her leading man, Montes mentioned that their friendship stands out as the most valuable aspect of their collaboration.

“Ito 'yung first project na sobra kong na-enjoy and ang daming learnings. 'Yung bitbit after work, alam mong mayroon kang mga kaibigan at isa ka na doon. Sa mga umiidolo kay Alden, alam ko na po kung bakit niyo idolo si Alden. Talaga namang deserving,” she said.

They also discussed the movie excerpt that they had recently shared with their social media followers, revealing that the confrontational sequence was filmed on the very first day of their shoot.

“Nung napanood ko, kinilabutan ako. Hindi dahil tayong dalawa 'yun but 'yung thought kasi na I can’t imagine if you’re the person mismo na nandoon sa sitwasyon, na you know your partner but you don’t want to blame also kasi parang wala ka namang hawak na ebidensya pero kilala mo kasi yung partner mo so at the end of the day, alam mong may something,” Montes gushed.

Richards mentioned that shooting that scene on the first day actually turned out to be beneficial because their initial discomfort with each other played in their favor.

“Parang as sensitive actors as we are, 'yung moment na 'yun, we used it to our advantage para mapaganda 'yung eksenang ginawa natin.. Kasi si Jules parang hindi ko pa masyadong kilala at that time. So I was easily offended by the words you were throwing at me. Kasi kung ginawa natin 'yun na sobrang lalim na [nang pagkakakilala natin sa isa’t isa], parang ang hirap masaktan kapag sa 'yo galing,” he said.

They also shared what they thought about the kissing scene that was leaked online by director Antoinette Jadaone, with the permission of their movie director Irene Villamor.

“I had no idea na lalabas siya. Nakaka-tense din,” Richards said. “Slowly, parang mas nadagdagan 'yung excitement ko after that leaked video and the scene drop as we see the feedback of our audience. In reality po, patikim lang po talaga ito.”

As their conversation drew to a close, Montes emphasized her happiness and the honor she feels for having had the opportunity to witness Richards' exceptional acting skills first-hand.

“Ang sarap lang sa pakiramdam na kapag may kaeksena ka, hindi ka na napre-pressure kung paano pipigain ang sarili mo to bring out kung anong hinihingi ng scene. Sa atin, parang every scene, titigan lang, nagco-connect na tayo,” she said.

“Kung mapapanood niyo po 'yung film, excited po talaga kami kasi ang dami doon na wala sa script pero dahil nadama namin 'yung characters… talagang tinamaan kami. May hinihingi yung script pero sumobra 'yung bigay kasi full of emotions. Ang sarap lang gumawa ng ganitong proyekto,” she added.

While it's definite that the movie will come out this year, the specific release date has not been disclosed yet.