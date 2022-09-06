LOOK: Nadine Lustre sizzles in bikini in France

Nadine Lustre shows her bikini figure during a beach getaway in France. Instagram: @nadine

MANILA — Multi-hyphenate Nadine Lustre once again wowed her fans Tuesday as she flaunted her fit figure during a beach getaway in France.

On Instagram, the actress-singer shared photos of her in a bikini as she sunbathed in Plage de Lespecier in the seaside commune of Mimizan.

As of writing, Lustre’s latest batch of swimsuit photos fetched a couple of million likes, with a flood of comments praising her physique as well as the “aesthetic” or themed presentation of her beach photos.

Lustre was on vacation with her boyfriend, French businessman Christophe Bariou, going by her photos she earlier shared.

Over the past year, Lustre has become increasingly open about her romance with Bariou, posting pictures of them together and discussing their relationship in interviews. The two met in Siargao, where Lustre has a residence and where Bariou own a resort.

Their overseas trip comes just before the production of Lustre’s upcoming film, the psychological horror “Deleter,” goes full swing, with acclaimed director Mikhail Red at the helm.

