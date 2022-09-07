American pop star Kelly Clarkson celebrated the 20th anniversary of her victory on the first season of the singing competition "American Idol."

In an Instagram post, Clarkson said her win " forever changed the course of my life."

"That moment was the door that opened up so much access and opportunity, and creative partnerships that I will be grateful for all of my days," Clarkson said.

"The family and friendships I have created over these 20 years in music and TV are priceless to me," she added.

Clarkson thanked her family, friends, and fans for their support despite her ups and downs in the business.

"We only get so many trips around the sun and while I am proud and feel abundantly blessed by the successes and failures that I have learned from, I am most proud and grateful for those friends that have become family, and for their arms that have held me when I needed it and their hearts that listened to me when I felt lost," she said.

"Without them, I would not be where I am. I would probably not be here at all. Thank you so much to every single person that voted 20 years ago! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! I hope all of you have people in your lives that fill you with laughter, hope, and happiness, and if you don't feel like you have that, then keep searching because I promise you they're looking for you too."

Clarkson is the first winner of "American Idol" in 2002. She has 5 Daytime Emmy Awards and 3 Grammy Awards under her belt.

