MANILA -- With his US television series "Monarch" set to make its premiere this week, actor Inigo Pascual plans to pursue more international projects.

"I feel like the opportunities in America or in any other country, I would love to pursue it. But I would still like to call the Philippines my home base no matter what," Pascual told Star Magic's Inside News.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The son of actor Piolo Pascual returned to Manila recently after his stay in Atlanta, Georgia, where he shot "Monarch."

In the interview, Pascual said he is excited for viewers to finally watch the series.

"I am excited for everyone to finally be able to watch it after a year of working in the show. Sobra akong kinabahan nung pagpunta ko roon but everyone was so nice, everyone was so welcoming. Katulad nung kapag nagtatrabaho kami rito sa Pilipinas, 'yung mga nakakaharap kong artista siyempre masa-starstruck ka. And siguro tumulong talaga sa akin na kumalma lang and to really enjoy it was my mom on the show, si Anna Friel," he said.

"The first day I met her, she really made me feel like, parang in-immerse niya na ako agad na 'anak kita.' Kaya sobra 'yung bonding namin talaga. Parang inilagay ko na sa utak ko na itong mga taong ito na kasama ko kahit nai-starstruck ako ay iisipin ko pamilya ko na sila at nakatulong sa akin 'yon," he added.

Meanwhile, Pascual admitted that he misses performing in "ASAP Natin 'To." Last Sunday, he returned to the variety show to perform a special musical surprise.

"Nakaka-miss 'yung mga katrabaho ko rito, mga kaibigan ko. And I also miss working on my own personal music. Sana makagawa ako ng album soon. But for now kailangang mag-focus muna sa 'Monarch' kasi kumakanta rin ako sa 'Monarch.' So what if we release more music under 'Monarch,' sana mangyari. But I hope that I am able to release my own personal songs din dahil nagsusulat din ako ngayon," he said.

Cornerstone Entertainment Inc. on Tuesday said Pascual flew back to the US to attend the premiere of "Monarch," which will make its debut on September 11 on Fox TV.

"I am also doing some auditions in the States. So, sana matuloy at magsunod-sunod na," he told Star Magic.

RELATED VIDEOS:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC