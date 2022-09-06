iDolls announces disbandment after 3 years as trio

iDolls consisted of ‘Idol Philippines’ finalists Lucas Garcia, Matty Juniosa, and Enzo Almario. Courtesy of Metro.Style

MANILA — iDolls, composed of Matty Juniosa, Enzo Almario, and Lucas Garcia, is disbanding after three years as a singing trio, due to the departure of one of its members abroad.

On Monday, Garcia bid farewell to the group through an Instagram post that includes a photo of their recent performance.

“Mahabang taon ng kantahan, baklaan, awayan, iyakan, tawanan at mahalan tungo sa paalamanan. I will always cherish all those moments we spent together, all those laughter we shared, all those stories we told,” Garcia wrote.

“Til we cross paths again! iDolls signing off,” he said.

While Garcia did not detail the reason behind the disbandment, Juniosa, in a separate statement on Tuesday, explained that iDolls will “breaking up for a while” as he flies abroad for further studies.

“I know by now that you have found iDolls will be disbanding for a while, and that is because I will be pursuing a second degree in the UK for Musical Theater after I was granted a partial scholarship by The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

“This endeavor is one that I am immensely excited for but more than anything, anxious, because I have never been on my own and I haven’t experienced sustaining myself, all the more in a foreign country,” he said.

Juniosa, who will depart for the UK on September 20, added that he is taking “last-minute inquiries and performance requests” to help fund his studies and cost of living abroad.

Re-posting Juniosa’s statement through an Instagram story, Almario wrote: “This is the reason why. Support para sa pangarap! I love you, sis!”

iDolls was formed in 2019 after the debut season of “Idol Philippines,” where Juniosa, Almario, and Garcia were finalists.

They went on to join ABS-CBN programs like “ASAP Natin ‘To” and “Your Face Sounds Familiar” as a trio, aside from releasing singles under Star Music.

