Harry's House cover.

British singer Harry Styles has a new Billboard record after his song "As It Was" topped the magazine's "Songs of the Summer" chart.

According to Billboard, Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” is at No. 2 followed by Jack Harlow’s “First Class” (No. 3), Future’s “Wait for U,” featuring Drake and Tems (No. 4), and Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” (No. 5).

Styles released “As It Was” as the lead single of his latest album "Harry's House." It has been on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 12 weeks since its debut in April.

Styles is currently on the road with his Love on Tour in support of "Harry’s House."

Styles has broken new records with the release of his third studio album, which debuted in the top spot of the Billboard 200 chart with 521,500 units in consumption. His past two albums also peaked at No. 1.

This extends his record as the first U.K. male artist to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with their first three albums and the biggest sales week for a solo U.K. male artist’s album since Nielsen Music began electronically tracking sales data in 1991.

"Harry’s House" also broke a modern-era record for single-week vinyl album sales in its first 3 days of release. The album sold 182,000 copies in the U.S. for the week, the biggest sales week for an album on vinyl since Luminate began tracking music sales in 1991. It beat the previous high of 114,000 copies set last year by Taylor Swift’s "RED."

