Donny Pangilinan shows progress of house construction

MANILA – Donny Pangilinan turned to social media to give his followers a glimpse of his own house.

On Instagram, Pangilinan posed at what appears to be the top floor of his house as the construction is still ongoing.

“Almost there,” he captioned his post before using the hashtag “CasaDonato.”

Pangilinan first revealed that he’s building a house through a vlog with his sisters Ella and Hannah which he posted on YouTube in July 2021.

At that time, Pangilinan said the building process was already on its way.

Pangilinan is currently gearing up for the upcoming movie “An Inconvenient Love,” his second film with his love team partner Belle Mariano.

The screen partners, who starred in "He's Into Her" series, have been dubbed the “New Gen Phenomenal Love Team,” in light of their consecutive successes.

