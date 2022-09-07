Carlos Agassi undergoes knee surgery after freak accident

MANILA – Carlos Agassi is seeking prayers for his speedy recovery after undergoing knee surgery.

On Instagram, the actor shared photos of his injured knee, saying he had a freak accident.



“Please pray for me, had a bad landing and my knee gave up and swayed side to side, can’t walk or move my leg,” he said.

He then went to thank his partner for assisting him, and to everyone who expressed concern for him.

“Freak accident before my 43rd birthday, I guess I’m retired na from basketball. Thank you to everyone assisting & being patient with me, thank you so much Momskie for helping me & Sarina. Can’t believe I can’t stand or walk or bend,” he said.

Following his operation, Agassi said he still could not put weight on his left leg.

Related video: