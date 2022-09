MANILA -- Actress Angelica Panganiban took to social media to share her birthday message for her boyfriend Gregg Homan.

"Happy birthday rare one. 9 months ko na bitbit 'yung regalo ko sa 'yo. Matagal-tagal na din nakabalot. Kaya naman hindi na 'ko makapaghintay matanggap mo ito. I love you my big baby," she wrote.

Panganiban and Homan are having a baby girl.

