MANILA — A monumental moment came as Luke (Keann Johnson) and Dominic (Adrian Lindayag) at their graduation ball, in the fourth episode of the series sequel “Love Beneath The Stars” on Monday.

"Love Beneath The Stars" is a six-episode series sequel of the boys’ love (BL) movie “The Boy Foretold By The Stars” with new episodes every Monday available for free at iWantTFC.

In Monday's episode, Dominic finally introduced Luke as his boyfriend to his friends.

Coach Mark (Victor Silayan) confronted his athlete about his relationship but Luke defended his love and promised to still excel in his basketball career.

The couple finally kissed, unbothered to the intrigued public taking photos of their moment as they checked the second sign on Baby R's (Iyah Mina) forecast of love under the sun.

Next week, Luke and Dominic’s love will be tested anew as they face the consequences of their actions with their careers at stake.

