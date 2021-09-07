After recently winning in Switzerland, "Kun Maupay Man It Panahon," starring Charo Santos-Concio and Daniel Padilla, will have its premiere in Mexico at the Guanajuato International Film Festival this September.

This was announced on the official Facebook page of the Yolanda-set film with the international title “Whether the Weather is Fine.”

“Next stop: Mexico!” the post said.

Last August, the film won the Cinema e Gioventù Prize from the Concorso Cineasti del presente Junior Jury at the 74th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland.

Directed by Carlo Francisco Manatad, the film made its world premiere as part of the festival’s Concorso Cineasti del Presente, or Filmmakers of the Present Competition.

It was the sole Philippine film selected to compete in the section in Switzerland, which highlights works of emerging directors from around the globe.

“Kun Maupay Man It Panahon” is set during the onslaught and aftermath of supertyphoon Yolanda (Haiyan), and centers on “a mother (Santos-Concio) and her son (Padilla) as they struggle for survival and deal with absurdity of fate,” according to its synopsis.

Aside from its Locarno and Mexico tilt, the film will make its North American premiere via the Toronto International Film Festival, where it will be screened under the Contemporary World Cinema section starting September 9.

Yolanda devastated the Philippines in November 2013.

RELATED VIDEO