MANILA – Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzalez were in tears after they sent off their daughter Atasha to the United Kingdom for her sophomore year in college just a few weeks after their son left for Spain also to continue his studies.

On Instagram, Muhlach shared a video of Atasha’s surprise which greeted them when they got home from the airport -- a collection of Polaroid photos of their family.

“We come home from the airport. We enter our room and we see this. Ang sakit. Hay guys. Thanks Tash. I’ll miss you,” Muhlach said in the clip.

In the caption, the actor told Atasha that he and Gonzalez already miss her but she does not have to worry about them.

“Enjoy your college and independence. Continue to be the person that you are. God is with you, ALWAYS! As much as it breaks my heart and your mom’s that both you and Andres will be away for a long time, please know in your hearts that we are the happiest for you both,” he said.

“Have fun!! Spread love and kindness! I love you very much my little princess and I will always miss you! Cheers to college life,” he added.

As for Gonzalez, she said she’s both happy and sad now that Atasha has left for the UK to physically attend her classes after a year of online schooling.

“As you enter into your sophomore year in college, know that we are truly proud of you & excited for you in your next journey in life. As a mom, I’m happy and sad. Happy for the memories you will be making in your college life as you continue to fly & spread your wings but sad because we will be tremendously missing you so much,” she said.

“Thank you for being the best daughter to your dad & I. Thank you for your sweet gift for your dad & I when we got home... you always surprise us with sweet gifts, letters or art. I will miss our girls bonding sessions. Continue to be kind, God fearing & glorify God in everything you do,” Gonzalez added.

The former beauty queen said words will never be enough to express how proud she is of her daughter and how blessed she and Muhlach are to be parents to wonderful twins.