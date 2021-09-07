Photo from Angelica Panganiban's Instagram account

MANILA -- After suffering a string of heartbreaks, Angelica Panganiban called her current boyfriend Gregg Homan as the answer to all her questions in the past as she greeted her partner on his birthday.

The actress took to Instagram to mark Homan’s birthday, saying: “Sa hindi inaakalang pagkakataon, ngunit tinakda ng panahon, nakilala ko ang isang tao na nagbigay kasagutan sa lahat ng bakit ko noon.”

In the short caption, Panganiban also vowed to take good care of Homan.

“Maligayang bati sa ’yong kaarawan mahal ko. Araw-araw kitang aalagaan, patatawanin, bubusugin at mamahalin,” she added.

Panganiban was rumored to be in a relationship since November 2020. On New Year’s Day, she confirmed that speculation by posting a snap of her sharing a kiss with a man, with fireworks in the background.

At the time, Panganiban hadn’t yet identified him to be Homan. She publicly introduced him, with a selfie, a month later.

Homan’s Instagram profile indicates he is involved in Bay Marine Subic, which designs and leases aluminum boats and landing crafts, as well as Mangrove Resort Hotel, a boutique hotel located in Olongapo, Zambales.

Homan is notably Panganiban’s first known non-showbiz boyfriend, after her relationships with fellow actors Derek Ramsay, John Lloyd Cruz, and Carlo Aquino.

