Matteo shares behind-the-scene footage of first concert with wife Sarah

MANILA - Matteo Guidicelli released rare behind-the-scenes footage of his first-ever music collaboration with wife Sarah Geronimo.

Uploaded on his YouTube page, Guidicelli’s vlog showed how he and Geronimo prepared for their “Love, Landers” virtual concert as well as the things that they were doing in between song numbers.

Directed by Paul Basinillo and written by Garlic Garcia, the one-hour online concert peaked with over 61,000 live viewers on Landers’ Facebook page last August 30.

The show served as a donation platform, with proceeds going to Landers’ “Share the Love” program that provides food for families worst hit by the pandemic.

Watch the behind-the-scene clip below.