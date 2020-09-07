LOOK: Cristine Reyes, Dionne Monsanto enjoy quick catch up amid quarantine

MANILA – Dionne Monsanto delighted her followers when she shared on social media a photo of her and Cristine Reyes as they met for some catching up despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Monsanto and Reyes used to play rival characters in the now-defunct ABS-CBN series “Tubig at Langis,” which also featured Zanjoe Marudo and Isabelle Daza.

In the caption, Monsanto said it was actually her first time to go out of the city where she resides since a lockdown was imposed in Metro Manila.

The actress said it was also her first time to have a “long, adult, face-to-face conversation” with a friend during quarantine.

Obviously elated about this, Monsanto said: “This girl is so worth going out for. So happy to spend time with you, A! Namiss kitaaaaa.”

Check out the photo of the former “Tubig at Langis” co-stars below.