Indie singer Trina Belamide pens song for grieving pet owners

MANILA -- Losing a pet is both painful and devastating. It takes time for the wound to heal and even if and when it does, the pain never seems to go away.

In order to help pet owners cope, indie singer-songwriter Trina Belamide has penned a song of healing titled “Beyond the Rainbow Bridge.”

The song title refers to the “Rainbow Bridge” that was the subject of several poems and essays written by authors Paul Dahm, William Britton, and Wallace Sife in the 1980s and 1990s about this other-worldly place where pets go to after their death while waiting to be reunited with their owners.

Belamide said she was compelled to write the song after seeing numerous friends of hers grieve after the loss of their pets.

“I love animals. I don’t have a pet of my own because I am not sure I can handle it emotionally if I or when I lose them,” admitted Belamide, who invested a lot in the song emotionally. “But I felt compelled to write this because I cry when my friends lose their pets.”

The song was released on all digital platforms (Spotify, Apple Music etc) last August 28, Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day.

The song and its corresponding music video on YouTube captures the unbridled joy of having a pet and offers hope when one suffers a loss.

"What you see in the music video is exactly what I visualized when writing it,” gushed Belamide. “Dogs running in green fields, a rainbow and hills, sunset. This is why I enjoyed the process of creating the video myself. I found visuals that I had in my head and now, everyone can see them too.”

Belamide released a self-produced album under Star Records in 1995, and a follow-up EP in 2001 that included a song called, “Happy Valentine’s Day” that placed second in a songwriting competition in the United States.

That EP also included another Belamide original titled, “Everything I Need” that was used as the theme song of Wedding Expo Pilipinas.

“Even as I was writing ‘Beyond the Rainbow Bridge,’ I had it in mind not to write a ballad which is what most people would do when they are grieving,” clarified Belamide . “I wanted something that will tug at their heartstrings and yet, offer genuine comfort to those who have lost their pets.”

“Beyond the Rainbow Bridge” was written in a few hours after which Belamide sent off a rough demo to arranger Arnold Buena who, in her words, “did an awesome job capturing the playful feel I wanted for the song.”

“I hope that in addition to the poem and essay about the ‘Rainbow Bridge,’ bereaved pet owners will find comfort in this song,” summed up Belamide. “After all, this is for them and their beloved pets.”