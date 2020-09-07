'I don't need a man to complete me': Ruffa Gutierrez says she's happy on her own

MANILA – Ruffa Gutierrez would rather be alone than be in a destructive relationship with a man.

“For me, okay naman ako mag-isa. Kaya ko naman mabuhay with my kids, with my dogs and my career. Buo ako sa sarili ko,” she said in an interview with Toni Gonzaga for “I Feel U” on Sunday.

Gutierrez added that she believes she does not need a man to complete her.

“I need a man that will grow with me. I need a man that will make me feel happy. And if he doesn’t fulfill that need anymore, okay bye,” she said.

“Ayaw ko nga magpakasal ulit eh kasi ‘di ba, you have to go through an annulment again. Tapos marami akong nakikitang marriages na parang they are just with their partners because for the kids, just to make it work,” she added.

For Gutierrez, life is short to spend it with someone you’re not in love with.

When asked how her experience in relationships changed the way she views love, Gutierrez said: “Nagbago talaga. I am very different when it comes to my perception of love. A lot of my Bible study-mates are saying, ‘Ruffa, you have to get married again. We really pray for you na you’ll have a family again.’ Guys, I’m okay. You don’t need to pray for me. I’m not lonely. I’m fine the way I am.”

With love, Gutierrez said what’s acceptable should be whatever it is that a person feels in her heart.

“To each his own. Minsan we like younger guys, we like older guys, we like being married. I think there’s no such thing as traditional love anymore. It’s up to you. That’s why they say love is love,” she said.

Nonetheless, Gutierrez said she is not closing her doors in case someone comes into her life.

“If the time comes that my partner will propose or I feel that it’s right and I feel that it will make me happy forever, kahit 70 pwede ako magpakasal. Why not?” she said.

Gutierrez was married to Turkish businessman Yilmaz Bektas but they parted ways in 2007. It was only in January 2011 that their marriage was declared null and void.

Gutierrez and Bektas have two daughters Lorin and Venice.