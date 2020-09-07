Harlene Bautista marks first 'monthsary' with Kuya Germ's son Federico

MANILA -- Actress Harlene Bautista celebrated the first month of her relationship with boyfriend, Federico Moreno, the son of the late veteran television host German Moreno.

In an Instagram post last Saturday, Bautista shared a photo of her dinner date with Moreno.

"I never thought life would be sweet again. Thank you," Bautista wrote in the caption.

Bautista is the estranged wife of actor Romnick Sarmenta. They confirmed their separation in 2018, after being married for 19 years.

Last June, Sarmenta clarified that there was never a third party involved in his split with Bautista as he confirmed being romantically involved anew.