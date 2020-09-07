Bugoy Carino reacts to criticisms after baby reveal

MANILA – Bugoy Carino is not taking criticisms sitting down after he and University of Santo Tomas (UST) volleyball player EJ Laure revealed that they have a child.

On Twitter, Carino quoted a tweet of a netizen who said she cannot believe some people are defending Carino and Laure’s actions.

This is so wrong!!!! I can’t believe some people are defending this!!! 😩 https://t.co/WHkIV44eRG — 𝙰𝚗𝚐𝚎𝚕 𝙳𝚎𝚒 (@_angeldei) September 6, 2020

The netizen said she is in no way attacking either Laure or Carino but their action was “wrong and should not be tolerated.”

Responding to her tweets, the former ABS-CBN child actor said, unedited: “O wag nyo daw idefend g na g si ate. Opo alam namin na may mali sa ginawa namen, pero para ijudge kami basta basta? Ibang usapan na po yun.”

Carino said those who don’t know their story are in no position to pass judgment on them.

“Hindi nyo po alam buong story namin. At least ako kahit bata pa pinanindigan ko lahat ng responsibilidad ko at hindi ko po tinakbuhan,” he said.

After debunking pregnancy rumors two years ago, Laure finally revealed a photo of her baby with Carino last Thursday.

Laure posted on her Instagram account a video of Bugoy and their baby, Scarlet -- her first post confirming she is now a mother -- to greet her partner a happy birthday.

The former Goin' Bulilit cast celebrated his 18th birthday with his new family as seen in the picture.

On the other hand, Carino uploaded on his Facebook account a photo of their small family, thanking Laure and their child, for their unending support.

The former UAAP rookie of the year missed the collegiate league for two years, citing a shoulder injury. However, rumors had been circulating about her pregnancy during her playing hiatus.

Laure denied the rumors two years ago. In an interview in 2018, she made it clear that the fans' speculations were false.

"Hindi naman totoo 'yung sinasabi nila. (Pero) nasa kanila na lang 'yun, kung ano ang gusto nilang sabihin. Kasi siyempre, tao din naman sila, may sarili silang opinyon," Laure said back then.

She returned to the volleyball in 2019, suiting up for the Tigresses anew in the Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference before playing a couple of games in the UAAP Season 82 before it was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.