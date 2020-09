International pop superstar Ariana Grande has made history by becoming the first woman to get 200 million followers on photo- sharing app Instagram.

As of writing, the 27-year-old singer has 201,546,847 followers.

The "7 Rings" singer is followed by Kylie Jenner with 194 million followers and Selena Gomez with 192 million followers.

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo was the first person to hit 200 million followers. He now has 237 million.