'United decision': Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas confirm split

Singer Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner. Photo: Instagram/sophiet

Celebrity couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner confirmed late Wednesday that they are divorcing, after four years of marriage.

The pair announced their split through statements posted on their respective Instagram accounts.

"After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," they said.

"There are many speculative narratives as to why [we separated] but truly this is a united decision," they added.

The two said they also hoped "everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

The musician and "Game of Thrones" star began dating in 2016. They tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas immediately after the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019.

Turner and Jonas had their first child in 2020 and welcomed their second child in 2022.