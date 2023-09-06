Blackpink members performed at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan in March 2023 as part of the girl group's "Born Pink" tour. Photo courtesy of YG Entertainment/File

MANILA -- Spotify announced Wednesday that it is giving away livestream tickets to the finale of Blackpink's world tour in Seoul, South Korea.

The streaming service has kicked off a social media contest for Spotify Premium users in select markets, including the Philippines.

To enter, participants need to share the newly released playlist on Blackpink's finale in Seoul via Spotify on X until 11:59 p.m. on September 12. They are also asked to share their favorite Blackpink moment using three songs from the playlist.

Spotify will then pick the ten "most creative" answers, with each winning one livestream ticket to Blackpink's last show via WeVerse.

Composed of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, Blackpink is considered one of the world's most famous K-pop acts.

The girl group performed for two nights at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan last March as part of their "Born Pink" concert tour.