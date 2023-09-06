Regine Velasquez, Jay R to do brand new collab

MANILA -- OPM artists Regine Velasquez and Jay R are joining forces for a brand new collaboration.

On Instagram, the country's King of RnB uploaded a clip of him in the studio with the Asia's Songbird.

"I’m blessed with this brand new collab we’re working on. Thank you @reginevalcasid," Jay R captioned his post.

Early this year, Jay R released the single "New Day," his collaboration with Q-York.

Jay R, who is set release a new album, had just finished his reunion concert with Kyla.





He also had just released his latest single "Blessed."