LOOK: Nadine Lustre on set of horror film 'Nokturno'

MANILA – Viva Films took to social media to share glimpses of Nadine Lustre on the set of the upcoming horror film "Nokturno."

Based on one of its posts, Lustre will portray the character of Jamie.

Joining Lustre in the film are Justin James Quilantang, Eula Valdez and Bea Binene. "Nokturno" is directed by Mikhail Red, who also directed Lustre in "Deleter," the big winner at last year's Metro Manila Film Festival.

Lustre was recently named best actress at this year's Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) Awards for her performance in "Greed."

It is her second FAMAS best actress award, having also won in 2019 for "Never Not Love You."

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC