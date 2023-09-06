Kapamilya stars depart for Italy for 'ASAP in Milan'

MANILA -- The first batch of Kapamilya stars flew to Milan, Italy for "ASAP Natin ‘To" early morning on Wednesday.

Maymay Entrata first arrived at the airport and expressed her excitement to perform her single “Amakabogera” before Filipino audiences in Italy.

“Excited ako kasi po pangalawang beses ko na pong pupunta sa Milan. At ‘yung Milan po talaga, isa sa best audience po talaga. Ipe-perform ko ‘yung 'Amakabogera' po, tapos may mga ibang prods po na sure naman po akong magugustuhan po nila,” she said.

LOOK: Maymay Entrata arrives at the airport for their ASAP in Milan departure this morning.



Meanwhile, Kim Chiu, AC Bonifacio, Darren Espanto and the G-Force are expected to give all-out performances.

Espanto will also be launching his first single “Bibitaw Na” under Star Music.

“We’re doing performances na gagawin namin dito for the first time katulad po ng aking single. So it’s really an honor na magagawa ko po ‘yung first live performance ng aking single sa Milan pa for 'ASAP,'” Espanto added.

Regine Velasquez, Martin Nievera, Zsa Zsa Padilla and Erik Santos are all set to serenade the Filipinos in Milan.

“This is the second time we’re doing this for 'ASAP' after the pandemic so we’re all very excited. We’ve been preparing for this and we hope you guys enjoy the show,” Velasquez said.

Asia’s Songbird, Ms. Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, is all set for ASAP in Milan.



“Never ako nagpunta sa Milan so excited kaming lahat to perform for everybody. From all over Europe, they’re coming to Milan to join us sa 'ASAP,'” Nievera said.

“Siyempre masasayang numbers na inihanda namin para sa lahat. Mga OPM materials at marami pang iba,” Padilla said.

“Basta mapa-promise lang namin world-class lahat, from opening hanggang sa matapos ‘yung show, world-class lahat ‘yung pinaghandaan namin,” Santos said in excitement.

AC Bonifacio, Erik Santos, Martin Nievera, and Zsa Zsa Padilla join the rest of the Kapamilya stars departing for ASAP in Milan today.



Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano arrived together at the airport after shooting their upcoming teleserye “Can’t Buy Me Love,” which they will also promote on "ASAP in Milan."

“Nung last take sabi ni Belle, ito na pupunta na tayo ng Italy so ang galing lang kasi kahit sobrang haba ng araw namin, ito ‘yung nilu-look forward talaga namin to see everyone there,” Pangilinan said.

The musical extravaganza will take place on September 10, Sunday, at the Mediolanum Forum in Assago, Milan.