Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet left no room for doubt about their relationship status during their public outing.

In photos and videos shared online, the two were can be seen sharing a kiss in the VIP area of Beyoncé's Los Angeles concert on September 4.

Citing an insider source, People magazine reported that Jenner is currently enjoying their “fun and uncomplicated” relationship.

“They have been seeing each other for six months now. He makes Kylie happy,” People said, quoting its source. “He has his own life and understands that Kylie needs to prioritize her kids.”

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner kissing at the Renaissance World Tour. https://t.co/DsTBNAyRHU — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 5, 2023

“He is charming, very loving and protective of Kylie,” the source added. “She likes that he is a private guy.”

This marks the first public appearance of Jenner and Chalamet since they first ignited speculations about their romance earlier this year.

Jenner was previously in a relationship with Travis Scott, with whom she shares daughter Stormi and son Aire.

The “Dune” actor, on the other hand, was last romantically linked to actress Lily Rose Depp.