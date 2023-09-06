MANILA – Former “Idol Philippines” Season 2 contestant Drei Sugay is releasing his newest single "Iyong Mga Mata" on Friday, September 8.



“The song is about falling in love at first sight. Looking into someone's eyes is like looking deep into who they really are. Sabi nga nila, the eyes are the window to the soul, and they never lie,” Sugay said in a statement.

The Star Pop artist penned the track himself, while Nameless Kids vocalist Nhiko Sabiniano took charge of its production.

Sugay previously released his own compositions “Ganun Talaga” and “Aking Tangi” under Star Pop.

Sugay started his career when he joined the first season of "The Voice Teens" and became a part of Apl.de.Ap's team in 2017. He later joined "Idol Philippines" season 2 where he became one of the top 12 contestants.

