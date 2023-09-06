The Asia Artist Awards logo. Photo from Asia Artist Awards website

For the first time since its launch in 2016, the Asia Artist Awards (AAA) will be held in the Philippines, with some of the biggest names in K-pop and K-drama set to fly to the country for the ceremony.

The Philippine Arena in Bulacan, touted as one of the world's largest indoor arena with a seating capacity of 55,000, will serve as venue for the award show on December 14.

The event recognizes outstanding achievements in South Korea's music, television and film industry.

LOOK: PULP Live World executives meet with the #AsiaArtistAwards organizers. The local promoter will co-produce the award show’s 2023 edition, happening at the PH Arena in December. (📷: @pulpliveworld) | via @jaehwabernardo pic.twitter.com/XLII9yMtQJ — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) August 31, 2023

Since the announcement of the Philippines' hosting in late August, local Hallyu fans have been eager to find out which celebrities are attending the star-studded event.

Based on reports from Star News, the Korean media outlet that organizes the AAA, here's the confirmed lineup of attendees (so far) for the anticipated affair:

Hosts

Kang Daniel, IVE's Jang Wonyoung and ZEROBASEONE's Sung Hanbin serve as hosts for the 2023 Asia Artist Awards in the Philippines. Photos from artists' social media pages

Named as the masters of ceremonies for the 2023 AAA are soloist Kang Daniel, Jang Wonyoung of girl group IVE, and Sung Hanbin of boy band ZEROBASEONE. The trio are alumni of Korean music channel Mnet's survival shows "Produce 101" and (in Hanbin's case) "Boys Planet."

NewJeans

NewJeans. Twitter/NewJeans_ADOR

NewJeans debuted just last year but the five-member act under ADOR — a label under K-pop giant Hybe — has been dominating domestic and global music charts with its easy-listening tracks reminiscent of 1990s and early 2000s pop and R&B.

Le Sserafim

Le Sserafim. Twitter/le_sserafim

The girls of Le Sserafim (an anagram for "I'm fearless") are set to meet their Filipino fans for the first time through the 2023 AAA. The quintet, which debuted in 2022, is known for earworms like "Antifragile," "Unforgiven" and most recently "Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard's Wife."

NMIXX

NMIXX. Twitter/NMIXX_official

NMIXX is the newest girl group from JYP Entertainment, known for its genre-blending style called MIXXPOP. The team behind songs such as "Love Me Like This" and "Party O'Clock" will be returning to the country for the AAA, having previously held a showcase here last June.

ZEROBASEONE

ZEROBASEONE. Twitter/ZB1_official

Formed through the survival series "Boys Planet," the nine-member ZEROBASEONE (or ZB1) is turning out to be one of K-pop's most promising new acts. The group's debut extended play reportedly sold 1.82 million copies in just a week, making it the highest-selling debut album by a K-pop act in its first week of release.

BOYNEXTDOOR

BOYNEXTDOOR. Twitter/BOYNEXTDOOR_KOZ

BOYNEXTDOOR entered the scene in May as the first idol group under KOZ Entertainment, a Hybe sub-label led by rapper-producer Zico. The six-member act is known for catchy singles like "One and Only" and "But Sometimes."

