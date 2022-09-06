Nadine Samonte throws birthday party for daughter Heather

MANILA – Actress Nadine Samonte threw her firstborn child a fun party to celebrate her sixth birthday.

In a series of updates on Instagram, Samonte showed off snaps from Heather’s party, which had a carnival theme.

In an earlier post, Samonte said Heather may now be six but she will always remain her baby.

“You are my everything and Mama will always be here for you,” she promised the child.

Aside from the birthday party, Samonte and her husband Richard Chua also organized a little family vacation for Heather just before she goes back to school.

“Kahit pasilip silip nlng ako sa school mo (sepanx is real tlga) I love you so much my Heather. I know you are so excited to see your friends and classmates so let’s enjoy your day and our mini vacation. So proud of you my love,” she wrote.

Aside from Heather, Samonte and Chua have two other kids, Titus and Harmony Saige.

Samonte gave birth to their third child only last November.