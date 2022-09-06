MANILA -- Celebrity couple Kaye Abad and Paul Jake Castillo celebrated the first birthday of their youngest child Iñigo.

Abad took to social media on Monday to share photos and clips taken by Nice Print Photography from the event attended by their family and friends.

"Ang bilis ng panahon…. 1yr old ka na. i love you iñigo boi!!!" Abad wrote in her most recent Instagram post.

Iñigo Leon Castillo, the second baby boy of Abad and Castillo was born September 2 last year. He was baptized early this year

Abad tied the knot with Castillo, a former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate, in Cebu in December 2016, just months after they got engaged.

They welcomed their first child Joaquin in December 2017.



