LOOK: Beth Tamayo's daughter gets baptized

Beth Tamayo took to social media to share photos from the baptism and first birthday celebration of her daughter with husband Adam Hutchinson.

The first-time mom posted the snaps on Instagram over the weekend, including a beautiful photo of her carrying her baby girl Sloane Isabelle.

"Welcome to the Christian world my love!" Tamayo wrote.

In her Instagram post last August 30, the actress also shared her birthday message for her baby.

"My heart is full! Happy birthday my love! You are my sunshine, my only sunshine. You make me happy when skies are gray. You never know dear, how much we love you! We love you more and more each day! - Mom & Dad," she wrote.

Tamayo gave birth on August 29 last year to Sloane Isabelle, who was conceived through in vitro fertilization (IVF).

Tamayo and Hutchinson are based in San Francisco, California. They got married in March 2021.

Tamayo migrated to the US back in 2008.

