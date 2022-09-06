Photo from Kimmy Couture's Instagram account.

After several years, a Filipina drag queen will be competing in the finale of the Emmy-award-winning reality show "RuPaul's Drag Race."

In the 8th episode of "Canada's Drag Race," Kimmy Couture missed the mark in the Masquerade Ball and landed at the bottom with Vivian Vanderpuss.

Kimmy impressed the judges with her fierce poses during their lipsync performance of “CTRL + ALT + DEL” by Rêve and snatched the last spot in the finals.

She will go head-to-head in the finale along with Gisèle Lullaby, Jada Shada Hudson, and Miss Fiercalicious.

Kimmy has one win under her belt after managing to impress the judges with her banters during the "Who-Knows" comedy challenge and her breathtaking sun goddess look on the runaway made her the winner of the episode.

"Any of us are worthy of the crown ... The best sisters I could ask for," Kimmy said in an Instagram post.

Kimmy is the first Filipina queen to compete in the final in the Canadian franchise.

Manila Luzon was the first queen of Filipino descent to compete in the final in the third season of "RuPaul's Drag Race" and Jaremi Carey, formerly known as Phi Phi O'Hara, followed suit in season 4 and settled for a runner-up finish.

Kimmy is the third Filipina to join "Canada's Drag Race" after Kyne from Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario who placed 11th overall in its debut season; and Stephanie Prince, who finished 10th overall in the second season.

The Emmy Award-winning show has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens like Ongina (Season 1 and All Stars 5), Manila Luzon (Season 3 and All Stars 1 and 4), Phi Phi O'Hara (Season 4 and All Stars 2), Jiggly Caliente (Season 4 and All Stars 6), Vivienne Pinay (Season 5), and Rock M. Sakura (Season 12) in the US franchise.

Other franchises have also featured Filipino drag queens like Jaja and Mocha Diva for seasons 1 and 2, respectively, of "Drag Race Thailand.”

“Drag Race Philippines” airs new episodes Wednesday on Wow Presents Plus, Discovery Plus, and HBO Go, while the “Untucked” episodes air on Fridays.

