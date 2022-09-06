James Reid proud of Liza Soberano's Hollywood debut

Photo from Careless Music's Instagram account.

MANILA — Actor-musician James Reid said he is proud of Liza Soberano's upcoming Hollywood debut in the horror-comedy film “Lisa Frankenstein.”

“Honestly, incredible. I think she’ll be making history as a Filipina actress and this is just the beginning,” said Reid, whose company Careless Music is now managing Soberano's career.

Reid said Soberano really did her best to land the role where she will be joining Hollywood actors like Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse, Carla Gugino, Joe Chrest, and Henry Eikenberry.

"All we did was open the right doors but it was really Liza that landed the role. She sent in audition tapes. They got her. She was up against some other very talented actors but she landed the role,” he said.

Reid added that he is glad to build new connections in South Korea and Los Angeles along with Soberano.

“I’m putting all the efforts into acting into Liza. I can’t imagine me doing acting right now. There’s a lot I’m doing. There’s a lot still I want to achieve in music,” he said.

“I know it must be very confusing, what we’re doing. But I just have to say, wait and see. But we are making a lot of new friends in both LA and South Korea. Building relationships."

“Lisa Frankenstein” is a horror-comedy-romance movie set in the late '80s.

RELATED VIDEO: